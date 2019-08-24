Ami Asset Management Increases Position in Healthcare Svcs Gp Com (HCSG); Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined While Alkeon Capital Management Increased Position

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 825,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 760,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 662,645 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 216.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 224,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 328,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, up from 103,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 19,275 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 11,911 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 554,449 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,686 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Df Dent & owns 2.43M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Regions Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 167 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 47,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 511,928 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 7,366 shares stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 622,953 were reported by Elk Creek Prtn Limited Co. Swiss State Bank reported 134,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 6,975 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,977 shares to 115,944 shares, valued at $30.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Com by 80,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,986 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 138,817 shares to 500,876 shares, valued at $191.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,196 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS).