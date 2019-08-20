Ami Asset Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.32 Million; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 13.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 433,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 39.71 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.30M, down from 40.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 7.35 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invests Incorporated reported 2.54% stake. Lpl Fin reported 1.97 million shares. 1.26M were reported by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Horizon Limited Liability Com owns 37,587 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt holds 5.93% or 168,957 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And accumulated 30,047 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel has 27,236 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability holds 884,850 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 71,191 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 9,811 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,032 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.72% or 257,388 shares. 132,704 are owned by Professional Advisory Ser. 55,488 are held by Cadence Savings Bank Na. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 1.59% or 62,262 shares in its portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,503 shares to 299,404 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 164,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,161 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 132,526 shares. 76 are held by Parkside Natl Bank Tru. Jane Street Gp Limited Company holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 163,929 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt holds 0.4% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 80,878 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 59,550 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 387,247 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4.19 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 602,822 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 82,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 1.57 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 6,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas invested in 0.03% or 61,180 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 920,560 shares.

