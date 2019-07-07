Ami Asset Management Increased By $2.32 Million Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) Position; Shorts at Roper Technologies (ROP) Lowered By 7.12%

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) had a decrease of 7.12% in short interest. ROP’s SI was 1.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.12% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 452,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)’s short sellers to cover ROP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $376.08. About 204,951 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) stake by 22.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 18,548 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 101,008 shares with $12.70M value, up from 82,460 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B now has $2.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 259,249 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 5,000 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 210,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 11,815 shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 2,020 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 1,970 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 62,305 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.07% or 48,536 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,401 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 10 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 1,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 58,370 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 3,637 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. Another trade for 202 shares valued at $22,727 was bought by Aryeh Jason. $285,725 worth of stock was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, March 13.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 11,808 shares to 492,180 valued at $36.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 33,836 shares and now owns 118,938 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sage launches Zulpresso in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharma out-licenses OmniAb platform to Millennium Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Roth Capital.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $39.05 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spot Market Truckload Volumes Disappoint in May – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,600 shares. 825 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Capital. Polar Llp holds 21,224 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,678 shares. First Advisors L P owns 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 100,115 shares. 3,898 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invests. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 8,996 shares. 1.54 million are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Lc owns 7,440 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 13,315 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 36,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Palisade Mgmt Limited Com Nj reported 17,294 shares. Rmb Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,459 shares.