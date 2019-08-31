Ami Asset Management Increased By $2.32 Million Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) Position; Kearny Financial (KRNY) Sellers Increased By 0.05% Their Shorts

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. KRNY’s SI was 4.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 4.94 million shares previously. With 282,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s short sellers to cover KRNY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 150,912 shares traded. Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has risen 1.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical KRNY News: 17/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 7C, EST. 7C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 12% to 20 Days; 23/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. and Clifton Bancorp Inc. Announce Expected Acquisition Closing Date; 02/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. Completes Merger With Clifton Bancorp Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kearny Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRNY); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Kearny Financial; 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QTR CASH DIV 4C/SHR, EST 3C; 09/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 18 Days; 24/05/2018 – Kearny Financial Raises Dividend to 4c Vs. 3c

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) stake by 22.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 18,548 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND)’s stock declined 27.22%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 101,008 shares with $12.70 million value, up from 82,460 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B now has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 149,548 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT

More notable recent Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Share Price Is Up 11% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Kearny Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:KRNY) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Kearny Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $176,583 worth of stock. $67,146 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Aryeh Jason. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Davis Todd C. $95,980 worth of stock was bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma has $254 highest and $11000 lowest target. $184.67’s average target is 103.13% above currents $90.91 stock price. Ligand Pharma had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Grp Inc reported 53,762 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 344,776 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 1,692 are owned by Cambridge Investment Research. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd invested in 1.38% or 342,141 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 208,155 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Navellier & Assoc Incorporated reported 4,105 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 222,059 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.08% or 20,796 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,245 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,300 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Company Il has 0.07% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Ligand (LGND) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: LGND, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) stake by 13,690 shares to 21,531 valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 461 shares and now owns 31,853 shares. Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was reduced too.