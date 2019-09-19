Ami Asset Management Holds Position in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT); Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Market Valuation Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 59,072 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 39,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 1.15M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS MEASURES ANNOUNCED TODAY ARE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $64.9M, EST. $85.1M; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMERCIAL METALS CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 16/03/2018 – Commercial Metals May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 181,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 904,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 722,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 641,039 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 16,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 183,470 are owned by Capital Impact Ltd Co. Riverhead Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 15,100 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Moreover, New Vernon Capital Hldg Ii Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 11,339 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 66,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 101,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 35,580 shares. 237,216 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 263,673 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 179 shares. Dupont Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 92,845 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 36,294 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares to 180,981 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq by 10,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,666 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,058 shares to 98,309 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,475 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.