Ami Asset Management Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Raised as Valuation Rose; Paradigm Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Nn (NNBR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 349,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 93,999 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION, PARENT COMPANY OF PARAGON MEDICAL; 11/04/2018 – ALLAHABAD BANK APPOINTS N.N. SAHA AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV: NN GROUP APPOINTMENTS IN EXEC AND SPVY BOARDS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 03/04/2018 – NN to Buy Paragon Medical for $375 Million; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 824,381 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Renal Associates Hold by 218,924 shares to 144,808 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 69,000 shares to 697,800 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.