Ami Asset Management Holding in Broadridge (BR) Has Raised as Shares Rose; Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Its Position in Medifast (Put) (MED) by $317,500 as Share Value Declined

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (Put) (MED) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Medifast Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 221,081 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 53,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 316,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, up from 263,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 414,794 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,862 shares to 197,512 shares, valued at $46.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,019 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 40,277 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Raymond James Na invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 167,285 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Llc holds 2.23% or 649,285 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 15,437 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Llc holds 91,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 122,039 were accumulated by King Luther Management Corp. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 56,304 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 9,827 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc owns 2,138 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 301 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) by 202,600 shares to 264,400 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 68,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunoco Lp (Call) (NYSE:SUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 636,226 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 7,421 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). South Dakota Invest Council owns 1,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Art Advsr Lc has 6,033 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1.69M shares. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 33,448 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 9,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 13,248 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited reported 33,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 43,499 shares.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Fastest-Growing Sales – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Minnesota Medifast locations rebrand as Livea Weight Control Centers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Remaining Shares in The Green Organic Dutchman Sale of Non-Core Holdings Raises Gross Proceeds of $86.5 Million – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.60M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.