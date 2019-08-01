Ami Asset Management Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Cut by $778,374; General Dynamics (GD) Holder Longview Asset Management Has Raised Position by $36.37 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 182,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.60M, down from 185,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 368,576 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 604,462 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 46,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Incorporated.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 20.81 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.