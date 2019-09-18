Ami Asset Management Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lifted by $17.63 Million; Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $29.58 Million as Market Value Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 59,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 175,925 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.84 million, up from 115,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $279.33. About 6.55M shares traded or 155.73% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 6.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put) by 850,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares to 180,981 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,074 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq.

