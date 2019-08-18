Ami Asset Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.32 Million; Stock Value Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While South State Cut Stake by $391,248

South State Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 1,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 69,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06 million, down from 71,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Com by 80,678 shares to 307,986 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,577 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 341,343 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Srs Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.97 million shares or 5.24% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 3.77M shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares accumulated 55,078 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 580,778 shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 2.97% or 205,538 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd reported 50,245 shares. Next Century Growth Lc owns 44,301 shares. Exchange Capital Inc stated it has 78,238 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. 19.59 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Zevin Asset Lc reported 7,284 shares. Rench Wealth Inc owns 53,477 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Farmers Bankshares has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Inc invested in 6.87% or 77,424 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,721 shares to 281,850 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.