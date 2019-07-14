Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $499,833; Shapiro Capital Management Decreased Position in Corning (GLW) as Share Price Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 299,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 303,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 30,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90B, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 3.56 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,526 shares. Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd holds 0% or 25 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 111,709 shares. 55,752 were reported by Canandaigua National Bank Com. Wespac Limited Liability Co reported 87,282 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 1,705 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 53 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Fruth Mngmt holds 0.35% or 25,425 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsrs has invested 0.36% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Aqr Cap Ltd invested in 41,616 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 1.02% or 568,254 shares. Johnson Gp Inc has 32,149 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK) by 676,691 shares to 15.99 million shares, valued at $201.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.30M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of stock or 4 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 52,365 shares to 152,313 shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,260 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc stated it has 4,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Inc invested in 0.85% or 612,416 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,844 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,539 shares. Clarkston Cap Lc reported 0.29% stake. Wharton Business Limited Liability Com owns 2,405 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ww Asset reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albion Gru Ut holds 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 87,750 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,344 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritable LP reported 95,459 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Centurylink Communication has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.