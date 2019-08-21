Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Stake; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Has 0.48 Sentiment

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 89,460 shares as Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 168,224 shares with $10.07M value, down from 257,684 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc Com now has $3.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 155,684 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 23 sold and decreased their holdings in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.74 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zion Oil & Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

National Asset Management Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. for 102,500 shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 20,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 34,759 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,956 shares.

More notable recent Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fireweed Drills New Zone at the Macmillan Pass Project Including 22.5 metres of 6.13% Zinc and 0.95% Lead – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Osisko Metals Releases Exceptional Flotation Test Work Results at Pine Point – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rockridge Announces Inaugural NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Knife Lake Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3398. About 752,433 shares traded. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) has declined 89.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $26.99 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 62,068 shares to 225,139 valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge (NYSE:BR) stake by 53,186 shares and now owns 316,989 shares. Petiq was raised too.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.