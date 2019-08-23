Ami Asset Management Has Raised Healthcare Svcs Gp Com (HCSG) Holding by $2.08 Million; Stadium Capital Management Stake In Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Was Raised

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 825,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 760,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 442,752 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 38,285 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Management Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ameritas Prns has invested 0.04% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 14,946 are owned by Natixis Advisors Lp. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 0.37% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 841,158 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 7,100 shares. 426 are owned by Financial Serv. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Kj Harrison Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 10,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 181,449 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd accumulated 138,216 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 52,991 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,808 shares to 492,180 shares, valued at $36.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,404 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).