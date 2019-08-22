Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) as Stock Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 36,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 174,205 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, down from 211,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 62,955 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares to 80,648 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,254 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covington Cap Management holds 1.44% or 94,245 shares. Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership invested in 5.3% or 3.74 million shares. S R Schill reported 0.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 108 shares. 209,956 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Ltd. 20,495 are held by Laffer Investments. First Personal invested in 0.41% or 5,413 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 283 shares. 705,262 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.72 million shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp stated it has 2.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 100,908 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bluemountain Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,390 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,841 shares to 291,775 shares, valued at $34.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI).