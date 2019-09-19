Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Its Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Holding by $613,696; Cypress Funds Trimmed Its Freeport (FCX) Stake by $733,700 as Market Valuation Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 275,266 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 66,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 25.45 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) by 163,329 shares to 373,348 shares, valued at $46.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 148,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications has invested 0.05% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 5,716 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.02% or 11,121 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.75 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Mason Street Ltd Com stated it has 27,128 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Chicago Equity Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 6,815 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 147,908 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 11,856 shares. 8,400 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 162,336 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Carroll Finance Assocs has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $23.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56M for 37.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability owns 71,885 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 676,516 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.07% or 21,623 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 17,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mathes Communication Incorporated has 22,400 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 0.35% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 141,080 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na holds 24,511 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.49M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc stated it has 37,400 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Amer Interest stated it has 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 87,500 shares. 677,000 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership.