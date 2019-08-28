Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Position; TRICON CAP GROUP COMMON SHARES CANA (TCNGF) Shorts Lowered By 21.03%

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 1.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 3,913 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 242,425 shares with $42.80 million value, down from 246,338 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.72. About 1.50M shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,941 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Martin Currie invested in 31,197 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Schroder Inv Gru accumulated 0.02% or 70,676 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru Com has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,498 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,947 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 0.4% or 4,301 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,557 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 24,402 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,545 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication accumulated 40,016 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Noesis Mangement accumulated 53,353 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.24% or 2,560 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 12,561 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. 1,000 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -1.05% below currents $204.72 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target in Monday, August 5 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $20600 target.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.