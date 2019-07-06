Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by $2.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Holding

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.50 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR)

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 211,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Gru owns 152,138 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns LP reported 386,303 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle stated it has 36,885 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 212,218 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 1.45M shares. Fin Mgmt Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 49,905 shares or 0% of the stock. 145,010 are held by Citigroup. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 41,430 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 149,645 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% or 13,295 shares. 18,249 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “S&P 500 nails next technical target, Nasdaq ventures atop the 8000 mark – MarketWatch” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. 2,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Shares for $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,957 shares to 198,164 shares, valued at $37.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 5,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,192 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider BLINN MARK A sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. 15,798 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $1.60 million were sold by Van Haren Julie. XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 15,643 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $50.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 65,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Port.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Management Presents at 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PH, COG, ADC, TXN, AFL – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.