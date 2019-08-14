Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Its Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Stake; Last Week The Timken Company (TKR) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. See The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 46,343 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 213,960 shares with $10.67M value, up from 167,617 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt I Com now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 96,168 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,503 shares to 299,404 valued at $33.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,957 shares and now owns 198,164 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 27th Options Now Available For Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mgmt stated it has 69 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Kirr Marbach & Com Ltd Company In reported 163,626 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 15,708 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Landscape Cap Mgmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Groesbeck Inv Corp Nj has 1.15% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 19,679 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 17 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Ami Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.79% or 213,960 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 84 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 65.70% above currents $37.87 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLAY in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Paloma Partners Management Com holds 15,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 185,000 shares. Moreover, Agf has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 19,033 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 24,174 shares. Victory holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 1.58 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 46,301 shares. Walleye Trading reported 2,572 shares. American Century holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 610,366 shares. Strs Ohio holds 7,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Citigroup invested in 5,045 shares. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 100,363 shares. 7,450 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 56,629 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3