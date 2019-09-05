Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Broadridge (BR) Stake By $5.48 Million; Hill-rom Holdings (HRC) Shorts Up By 1.31%

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Broadridge (BR) stake by 20.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 53,186 shares as Broadridge (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 316,989 shares with $32.87 million value, up from 263,803 last quarter. Broadridge now has $14.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 397,940 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

Hill-rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. HRC’s SI was 1.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 1.33 million shares previously. With 439,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Hill-rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC)’s short sellers to cover HRC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.27. About 369,193 shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Performance Food Group Com stake by 80,678 shares to 307,986 valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 104,140 shares and now owns 338,833 shares. Frontdoor Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins has 590 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 20,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney holds 20,414 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Axa owns 99,252 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 66,818 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 1,461 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank accumulated 3,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1.24 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,302 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Com owns 2,981 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors holds 10,243 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 230,140 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 16,400 shares. 1,388 were reported by Regions. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has invested 1.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.5% or 42,544 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 51,359 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Veritable Lp reported 2,163 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 7,340 shares. Covington Inv Advisors Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,819 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated stated it has 5,652 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Copper Rock Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 186,609 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability has 143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 19,506 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 285,438 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 13.04% above currents $105.27 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.