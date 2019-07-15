Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $778,374; Jhl Capital Group Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 09/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman’s Blankfein to Quit After Abysmal Trading Year; Market Cheers; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 182,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.60 million, down from 185,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $253.38. About 247,147 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 4,577 shares. Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 589 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc reported 31,341 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Trust Commerce reported 1,533 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 315 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd invested in 298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management owns 1.71 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 158 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 7,236 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,640 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund owns 6,809 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 4,824 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 51,991 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Twin Mngmt holds 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 35,860 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Group has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.11 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.