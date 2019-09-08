Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position by $480,854 as Market Value Rose; As Merck And Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Capital International LTD Has Lifted Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 115,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 117,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 11,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,442 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.