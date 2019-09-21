Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Realpage Com (RP) by $425,662 as Shares Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose While Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised by $483,920 Its Stake

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 2,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 63,338 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71 million, up from 60,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 346,682 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,707 shares to 84,733 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,266 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 55,428 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 109,632 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 399,897 shares. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or holds 3.03% or 39,630 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5.59M shares. Gideon Cap stated it has 1,725 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. West Oak Lc stated it has 1.6% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 9,369 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.39% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 72,080 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% stake. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,527 shares. Ativo Capital Management Lc holds 1% or 11,985 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 330,730 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 295,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 499,962 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 336,437 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 440,072 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 14,760 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 510,767 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.65% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 26,500 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 68 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Twin Tree LP accumulated 0% or 4,146 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,169 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 52.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.