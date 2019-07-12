Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding By $778,374; Westlake Chemical (WLK)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 3,126 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 182,577 shares with $45.60M value, down from 185,703 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $69.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 114 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 116 decreased and sold their equity positions in Westlake Chemical Corp. The funds in our database reported: 34.05 million shares, down from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Westlake Chemical Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 78 Increased: 70 New Position: 44.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Petiq stake by 64,577 shares to 437,570 valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 149,427 shares and now owns 282,774 shares. Siteone Landscape Supp Com was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $836.55 million for 20.79 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.02% or 2,204 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Personal Capital Corp stated it has 1,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 24,227 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 1.39% or 49,715 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Motco reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 323,872 shares. Moreover, Aull Monroe Mngmt Corporation has 0.32% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,361 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 2,962 shares. Barnett And reported 80 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 362 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 116,197 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Ltd Co Nj reported 55,393 shares stake.

Robotti Robert holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation for 295,607 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.24% invested in the company for 42,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 91,800 shares.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 913,633 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $175.75 million for 12.07 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.