Ami Asset Management Has Cut Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Sentiment Is 1

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 6 reduced and sold holdings in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Avery Dennison (AVY) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 5,706 shares as Avery Dennison (AVY)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 342,192 shares with $38.67 million value, down from 347,898 last quarter. Avery Dennison now has $9.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 67,544 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.90 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 537,347 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advisors Inc Ok has 0.01% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47 shares.

The stock increased 3.10% or $0.0111 during the last trading session, reaching $0.371. About 6,908 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has declined 66.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $11.42 million. The Company’s properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.61M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.22% or 3,618 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 700 are owned by West Oak Capital Ltd Llc. Yorktown And Co stated it has 0.07% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 17,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.13 million shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 16,535 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 56,146 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public invested in 0.01% or 107,333 shares. 1.64 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 24 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3,344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 392,826 are held by Bowen Hanes Co. M&T National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 16,527 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 512 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $118 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $732,783 activity. $209,020 worth of stock was sold by BARKER PETER K on Tuesday, February 5. STEWART JULIA A sold $523,763 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Friday, February 1.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 149,427 shares to 282,774 valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 62,068 shares and now owns 225,139 shares. Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

