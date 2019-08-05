Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.32 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Market Value Rose, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.53 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 5.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 53,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.53 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 85,557 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP) by 43,532 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $63.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communties (NYSE:AVB) by 8,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,862 shares to 197,512 shares, valued at $46.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,289 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

