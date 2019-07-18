Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $2.32 Million; Griffin Land & Nurseries (GRIF) Sentiment Is 1.67

Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 9 sold and decreased equity positions in Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.38 million shares, up from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Griffin Land & Nurseries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 19,841 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 291,775 shares with $34.41M value, up from 271,934 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il invested in 4.9% or 388,721 shares. The California-based Int Ca has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 14.71M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Provise Gp Ltd Llc reported 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited has 94,849 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated has invested 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette has 1.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fin Architects Inc invested in 0.67% or 3,260 shares. Selway Asset has 38,880 shares. 42,374 were reported by Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Com. 46,550 are held by Seabridge Advsrs Limited Company. Carlson Capital invested in 0.66% or 22,370 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 4.84 million shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 3.59% stake.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,584 shares to 92,162 valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,957 shares and now owns 198,164 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 12,742 shares traded or 276.20% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF) has risen 0.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES

