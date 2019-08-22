Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Its Mgp Ingredients Com (MGPI) Position by $2.71 Million; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Teewinot Capital Advisers Upped Position by $9.30 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (MGPI) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 35,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 152,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 116,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 142,508 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pitcairn holds 24,179 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc holds 1.8% or 97,872 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 842,366 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Lc has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Commercial Bank stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 170,311 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 105,912 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested in 261,199 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.06% or 17,922 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 164,235 shares to 712,161 shares, valued at $50.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,944 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,375 activity.