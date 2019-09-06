Ami Asset Management Has Boosted Healthcare Svcs Gp Com (HCSG) Position By $2.08 Million; Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads (ONE) SI Decreased By 11.79%

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 65,009 shares as Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 825,913 shares with $27.25M value, up from 760,904 last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 525,507 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q

Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads (NYSE:ONE) had a decrease of 11.79% in short interest. ONE’s SI was 1.05 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.79% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 176,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads (NYSE:ONE)’s short sellers to cover ONE’s short positions. The SI to Onesmart International Education Group Limited Ads’s float is 1.28%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 81,897 shares traded. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has declined 26.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ONE News: 14/05/2018 – Greenwoods Adds OneSmart International Education Group Ltd.: 13F; 03/05/2018 OneSmart 2Q Rev $104.8M

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Healthcare Services has $48 highest and $33 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 76.60% above currents $23.03 stock price. Healthcare Services had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 19.

