Ami Asset Management Decreased Logmein Com (LOGM) Holding; Blucora (INSP) Sentiment Is 1

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) stake by 22.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as Logmein Inc Com (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 118,938 shares with $9.53M value, down from 152,774 last quarter. Logmein Inc Com now has $3.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 566,202 shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Blucora Inc (INSP) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 77 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 77 cut down and sold their stakes in Blucora Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 45.75 million shares, down from 46.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blucora Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.44 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% negative EPS growth.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea . The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 134,742 shares traded. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) has risen 58.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.27% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. for 387,402 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 234,154 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has 0.58% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.49% in the stock. Park West Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Petiq stake by 64,577 shares to 437,570 valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 19,841 shares and now owns 291,775 shares. Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 15.66 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 18.89% above currents $67.01 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, August 22.