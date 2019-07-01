Ami Asset Management Decreased Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $499,833; Stock Value Rose; Eulav Asset Management Has Upped Position in Splunk (SPLK) as Stock Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 299,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, down from 303,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.46. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 972,256 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.09 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

