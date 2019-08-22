Ami Asset Management Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $873,792 as Market Valuation Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Holding

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 11,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 492,180 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.59 million, down from 503,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 4.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 5.51 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 52,365 shares to 152,313 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,607 shares to 20,960 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.