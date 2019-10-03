Ami Asset Management Cut Realpage Com (RP) Position by $425,662; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose While Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Stake by $418,152

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 5,586 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 2.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 165,932 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 49.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 22.30 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.