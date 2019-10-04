Ami Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (WST); As Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) Stock Rose, Hap Trading Has Upped by $529,200 Its Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 327.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 132,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 172,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 672,048 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (WST) by 77.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 163,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 373,348 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.73M, up from 210,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 657,628 shares traded or 100.71% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

