Ami Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY); Opus Point Partners Management Lifted Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $487,642; Share Price Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 849,810 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 377,263 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 149,860 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 7,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 282,851 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Glenmede Tru Na reported 52 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt invested 0.69% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 275,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 7,534 shares. Financial Management Professionals holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,408 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 88 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.4% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 97,301 shares. L & S owns 7,688 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 11,917 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.01% or 10,170 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 17,962 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 169,712 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 15,045 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). J Goldman And Ltd Partnership invested in 144,024 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.16% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 25,295 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 30,800 shares. Principal Group Inc invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,301 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Llp holds 0.26% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 270,000 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 14,966 are owned by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership.