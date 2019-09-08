Ami Asset Management Boosted Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Stake; As Balchem (BCPC) Share Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 37,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 4,705 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 87,531 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 2.24 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 33,422 shares. Victory Management Inc has 1.11M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advsr Inc holds 52,993 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 10,684 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma stated it has 212,218 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 282,774 were reported by Ami Asset Mngmt. Millennium Lc has 3.32 million shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 16,744 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 85,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 15,778 were reported by D E Shaw And. 6,542 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. First Dallas Securities accumulated 50,260 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 461 shares to 31,853 shares, valued at $37.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 89,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,224 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. 3,650 shares valued at $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. Foran Joseph Wm had bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400 on Monday, August 5. Macalik Robert T also bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 8. The insider Hairford Matthew V bought 1,500 shares worth $22,275. Shares for $49,961 were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold BCPC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,803 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 800 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc owns 4,714 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.48% or 33,325 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 19,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 748,967 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 44,896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 321,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt owns 15,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 6,261 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 47,667 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 35,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 271,490 shares to 318,539 shares, valued at $31.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 30,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

