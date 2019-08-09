Ami Asset Management Boosted Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) Stake; Align Technology Has 1.16 Sentiment

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) stake by 22.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 18,548 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND)’s stock declined 27.22%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 101,008 shares with $12.70M value, up from 82,460 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B now has $1.84B valuation. The stock increased 4.07% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 391,307 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr

Align Technology Inc (ALGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 243 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 210 sold and decreased stock positions in Align Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 63.56 million shares, down from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Align Technology Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 151 Increased: 165 New Position: 78.

The stock increased 2.38% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $188.28. About 1.14M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.97 million for 41.29 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 36.57 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $886,862 activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. for 957,190 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd. owns 754 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc has 3.74% invested in the company for 204,244 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 3.7% in the stock. Viking Global Investors Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.80 million shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,913 shares to 242,425 valued at $42.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Syneos Health Inc Cl A stake by 30,846 shares and now owns 249,161 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $283,750 was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. The insider Aryeh Jason bought 1,000 shares worth $109,510. 1,000 shares were bought by Patel Sunil, worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2. Davis Todd C bought 1,000 shares worth $93,594.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,621 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 13,900 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 32,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 62,766 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Light Asset Limited Liability holds 2.15% or 131,559 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,728 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 50,189 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns accumulated 7,726 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 25,435 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 6 are held by Ima Wealth Inc. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 30,051 shares.

