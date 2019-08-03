Ami Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by $2.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lazard Asset Management Holds Stake in Micron Technolo (MU)

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 661,295 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technolo (MU) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 45,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 334,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, up from 288,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technolo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN) by 31,900 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $47.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,266 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,300 are held by Usca Ria Lc. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vestor Capital Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,983 shares. Stifel Financial owns 342,884 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 26.62M shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has invested 1.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 6 are held by Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Apriem invested in 8,889 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.00 million shares. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 540 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 423,964 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.17% or 1.10 million shares. Donald Smith & Commerce holds 9.05% or 5.71M shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) by 13,690 shares to 21,531 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 104,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,833 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 15,045 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 135,597 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 408,103 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1,411 shares. Putnam Investments Lc invested in 88,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 94,377 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0% or 85 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 251 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,962 shares. Cohen Capital Management owns 17,818 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 55,100 shares stake. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 54,872 shares.

