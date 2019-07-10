Ami Asset Management Boosted Its Healthcare Svcs Gp Com (HCSG) Stake by $2.08 Million as Shares Declined; Vestor Capital Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $672,760

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 122,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.59. About 2.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (HCSG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 825,913 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 760,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 278,393 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 294,484 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Jane Street Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 11,322 shares. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 0.09% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 31,330 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp has 29,896 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc owns 23,528 shares. Scout owns 97,494 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Etrade Limited Liability Co owns 23,686 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,751 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Central Retail Bank Com holds 0% or 125 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 59,697 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 219,304 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,576 shares to 315,923 shares, valued at $38.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 89,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,224 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Healthcare Services Group; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Healthcare Services Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HCSG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q4 & 2018 Results, Progress On Near Term Priorities, and Q4 Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce invested in 0.17% or 14,245 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 20,849 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management holds 51,286 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co holds 63,689 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 221,590 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.65M shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Co invested in 78,105 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 12.71 million shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Company reported 7,062 shares. Bancshares reported 1.84% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.73% stake. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,584 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Towercrest Cap accumulated 5,495 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 90,433 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.