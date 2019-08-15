Ami Asset Management Boosted By $3.72 Million Its Green Dot Cl A (GDOT) Holding; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Sentiment Is 1.37

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 67 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 49 sold and reduced their positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 32.26 million shares, down from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) stake by 38.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 62,068 shares as Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 225,139 shares with $13.66M value, up from 163,071 last quarter. Green Dot Corp Cl A now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 1.19M shares traded or 45.13% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 247,180 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) CEO Jim Scholhamer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Ultra Clean Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Gain of 148%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $485.22 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 63,829 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,288 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Dot +2.5% as Guggenheim turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks We’re Watching This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 152.46% above currents $28.86 stock price. Green Dot had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Wood downgraded the shares of GDOT in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.35% or 28,552 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Co invested in 53,378 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 30,100 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 3,600 shares. Origin Asset Llp has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stevens Management LP holds 36,973 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay LP accumulated 80,289 shares. Natixis reported 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Northern Tru Corp reported 771,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). G2 Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.66% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 107,725 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Fund Sa holds 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 18,246 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

