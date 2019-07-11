Ami Asset Management Boosted By $2.71 Million Its Mgp Ingredients Com (MGPI) Stake; Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 12.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 2,132 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 19,396 shares with $7.40 million value, up from 17,264 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $198.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (MGPI) stake by 30.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 35,234 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (MGPI)’s stock declined 12.01%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 152,175 shares with $11.74 million value, up from 116,941 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc Com now has $1.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 85,018 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,584 shares to 92,162 valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (NYSE:WST) stake by 4,418 shares and now owns 210,019 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Management accumulated 86,353 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 439,905 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 1,800 shares. 194,520 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brown Advisory invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 3,418 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Mairs And Power Inc owns 66,200 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 2,180 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 4,365 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 56,021 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.44% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Did MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGPI) 19% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGP Announces Remus Volstead Reserve, Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon to Mark the 100th Anniversary of Prohibition – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 70,878 shares to 306,550 valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 8,709 shares and now owns 20,977 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Group Limited Liability owns 21,477 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Management invested in 530 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,945 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laurion Capital LP reported 2,109 shares stake. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Limited has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,912 are owned by Wealthquest Corp. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.01% or 17,796 shares. Wills Inc stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability reported 705 shares. Sensato Invsts Lc reported 1,047 shares stake. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability reported 14,588 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 2,353 shares.