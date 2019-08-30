Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amgen Inc. has 80.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Amgen Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amgen Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.40% 12.20% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Amgen Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen Inc. N/A 184 14.89 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Amgen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Amgen Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Amgen Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

Amgen Inc. currently has an average price target of $214.6, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. The potential upside of the peers is 66.64%. Given Amgen Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amgen Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amgen Inc. 6.15% 0.12% 5.93% 0.93% -2.12% -4.16% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Amgen Inc. has -4.16% weaker performance while Amgen Inc.’s peers have 19.49% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amgen Inc. are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s competitors have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amgen Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amgen Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Amgen Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amgen Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amgen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amgen Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.