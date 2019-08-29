Amgen Com (AMGN) Valuation Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Decreased Position by $304,000; Opus Capital Group Has Cut Position in Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) by $1.29 Million

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 11,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 8,972 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 20,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 773,445 shares traded or 224.61% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Haverford Tru stated it has 7,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

