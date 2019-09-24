Amgen Com (AMGN) Valuation Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Trimmed by $30.26 Million Its Position; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by S-R Schill & Associates

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 164,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,253 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 182,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $196.55. About 1.68M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 1,751 shares to 175,255 shares, valued at $39.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.20 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 34,953 shares to 35,214 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI).