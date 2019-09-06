Amgen Com (AMGN) Stock Value Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Trimmed Holding; Banbury Partners Increases Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.14. About 845,546 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $370.24. About 100,275 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Banbury Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 124,404 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 1.77 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). American International Grp accumulated 58,146 shares. 1,048 are held by Meridian Inv Counsel. Cibc Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Burney Com accumulated 42,446 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 200 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 0.12% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 128 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.13% or 75,102 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares to 230,662 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

