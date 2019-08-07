Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Stake

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 77,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,984 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, down from 100,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.20 million for 25.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,456 shares to 15,216 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Ltd invested in 1,373 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Endurance Wealth holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt has 4,207 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 92,642 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,485 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.08% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bankshares reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.02% or 1,950 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 250,155 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 5.10M shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 941 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 28,745 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,589 shares to 116,203 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 178,099 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Conning reported 235,534 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 40,702 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.53% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,039 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 6,640 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs accumulated 62,383 shares. Kistler holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,541 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 245 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 69,753 shares. Community Svcs Grp Lc invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lau Assoc Ltd Llc holds 3,259 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,805 were accumulated by Nbt Bancshares N A.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.