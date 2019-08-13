Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Palladium Partners Cut Holding by $1.11 Million; Generation Investment Management Llp Cut Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $89.35 Million; Stock Price Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 11.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662.26 million, down from 12.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 777,184 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 5,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 71,947 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, down from 77,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $206.77. About 3.14M shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of

