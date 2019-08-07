Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lowered Holding by $304,000 as Market Value Rose; Brady (BRC) Share Price Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Boosted Position

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 24,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 90,070 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 65,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 45,666 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 8,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 280,908 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,784 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 155,937 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 34,952 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 33,355 shares. Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Riverhead Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Fmr Lc accumulated 588 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 9,790 shares to 31,444 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,301 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $940,000 activity.

