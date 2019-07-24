Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $304,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Energous (WATT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder National Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 898,674 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 57,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,954 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.02M market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.1902 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2802. About 206,429 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.19 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

