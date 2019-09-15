Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding Increased by Vision Capital Management Inc; Stifel Financial Increased Its Holding in Nisource (NI) by $543,732

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 19,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 195,541 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 176,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 2.49M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 101,650 shares to 256,703 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,013 shares, and cut its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Na holds 26,564 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 8,368 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 21,807 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.03% or 7,270 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Landscape Mgmt Lc holds 12,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group holds 205,298 shares. Geode Management Ltd Com reported 5.35 million shares. Regions Fincl holds 29,612 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.6% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 17,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 3,450 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 89,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 13,542 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.29% or 271,364 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Annex Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Huntington Financial Bank holds 114,480 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Enterprise Corporation has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hexavest Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Massachusetts-based Salem Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Counsel Ltd owns 1,625 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.53% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lesa Sroufe And Communications holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,490 shares. Saratoga & Invest Management invested in 19,112 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eaton Vance has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pzena Investment has 1.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.22M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 1.99 million shares stake.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Remains A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.