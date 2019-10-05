Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding Has Increased by Meyer Handelman Co; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Valuation Declined, Private Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 117,123 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.58M, up from 112,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,450 shares to 67,460 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 16,800 shares to 289,355 shares, valued at $37.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corporation Com (NYSE:IBM).

